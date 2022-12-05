Transfer Portal Window Opens

Football
Football(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 45 day football transfer portal window opened Monday and is available to underclassmen through January 18th. Michigan tight end Eric All entered the portal. Quarterback Cade McNamara joined Iowa a week ago, because he is a graduate student and has two years of eligibility remaining. Michigan State portal entrees include through mid day Monday place kicker Jack Stone and veteran defensive linemen Jalen Hunt and Dashaun Mallory.

