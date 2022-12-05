Panthers Cut Baker Mayfield

HARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have waived struggling quarterback Baker Mayfield after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release. Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed. The move does not come as a surprise, because Sam Darnold replaced Mayfield after his failed second stint as starting quarterback, and the Panthers like what they have in P.J. Walker. The move gives Mayfield a chance to potentially land with a team that needs quarterback help. San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson all suffered injuries over the weekend.

