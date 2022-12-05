Panthers Cut Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have waived struggling quarterback Baker Mayfield after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release. Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed. The move does not come as a surprise, because Sam Darnold replaced Mayfield after his failed second stint as starting quarterback, and the Panthers like what they have in P.J. Walker. The move gives Mayfield a chance to potentially land with a team that needs quarterback help. San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson all suffered injuries over the weekend.

