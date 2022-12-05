Now Desk: Sprinkles and flurries possible and the most expensive cities to live in

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk and previews when we can expect some flurries.

Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join to look at the trending headlines including college students working to crack unsolved murders and the world’s most expensive cities to live in.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 5, 2022

  • Average High: 39º Average Low 26º
  • Lansing Record High: 69° 2001
  • Lansing Record Low: -11° 1886
  • Jackson Record High: 69º 2001
  • Jackson Record Low: 5º 1976

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
Historic railroad bridge on fire in Shiawassee County
Board of State Canvassers to discuss partial recounts for Proposals 2 and 3
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested

Latest News

The City of Charlotte is participating in string and holiday lights recycling.
The City of Charlotte reminds residents to recycle string and holiday lights
Holiday gift wrapping for a cause is in full swing in Grand Ledge
A Few Degrees Warmer Today
Sports Sunday's Top Plays
Sports Sunday's Top Plays