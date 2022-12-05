In My View: Is Matthew Boyd worth $10M?

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Of course the Detroit Tigers need to change their roster for next year -- but I can’t believe the price they paid to resign free agent pitcher Matthew Boyd -- one year at $10 million.

Are you kidding me? His agent is Scott Boras and I want him to represent me in anything. Why the Tigers would ever pay that money to such an unproven player is absolutely beyond me. Not a good start to 2023 in my view for the team’s new President Scott Harris.

More: In My View

