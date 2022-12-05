MSU Falls Out of A-P Top 25

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is no longer listed in the Associated Press weekly top 25 poll. The latest released Monday had the Spartans landing only three votes from the entire panel. The Spartans were ranked 12th two weeks ago. They have lost games to Notre Dame and Northwestern in the past week to fall to 5-4 on the season. The Spartans play at Penn State at 6:30pm this Wednesday.

