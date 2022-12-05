Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury

LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old Portland man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury.

According to authorities, James “Lucky” Gary Haislip Jr. has not been seen or heard from since Friday. Police believe he may be in the Metro Detroit area.

Police describe Haislip as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes and a shaved head.

Anyone who has seen James Gary Haislip Jr. or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 989-352-844.

