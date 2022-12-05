MDHHS to host three virtual baby fairs for new parents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State will host three virtual baby fairs in December to give new parents the resources they need.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will host the events for new or expecting parents. Families will get the opportunity to learn about resources and important health and safety information, as well as ask questions directly to program experts.
The events will be free and will take place on the following dates in December:
- Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, several MDHHS programs will be participating in the events including:
- Newborn Screening
- Michigan BioTrust for Health
- Infant Safe Sleep
- Women, Infants & Children
- Immunizations
- Early Hearing Detection and Intervention
- Birth Defects Education and Outreach
- State Breastfeeding Initiative
- Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program
- Vital Records
- Michigan Home Visiting Initiative
- Maternal Infant Health Program
- Children’s Special Health Care Services
- Eat Safe Fish
- Unintentional Injury Prevention
- Oral Health Program
If you want to learn more about the events and where to attend you can click here.
