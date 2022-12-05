MDHHS to host three virtual baby fairs for new parents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State will host three virtual baby fairs in December to give new parents the resources they need.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will host the events for new or expecting parents. Families will get the opportunity to learn about resources and important health and safety information, as well as ask questions directly to program experts.

The events will be free and will take place on the following dates in December:

Tuesday , Dec. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Monday , Dec. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, several MDHHS programs will be participating in the events including:

Newborn Screening

Michigan BioTrust for Health

Infant Safe Sleep

Women, Infants & Children

Immunizations

Early Hearing Detection and Intervention

Birth Defects Education and Outreach

State Breastfeeding Initiative

Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program

Vital Records

Michigan Home Visiting Initiative

Maternal Infant Health Program

Children’s Special Health Care Services

Eat Safe Fish

Unintentional Injury Prevention

Oral Health Program

If you want to learn more about the events and where to attend you can click here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.