MDHHS to host three virtual baby fairs for new parents

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel and Nathan Stearns
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State will host three virtual baby fairs in December to give new parents the resources they need.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will host the events for new or expecting parents. Families will get the opportunity to learn about resources and important health and safety information, as well as ask questions directly to program experts.

The events will be free and will take place on the following dates in December:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, several MDHHS programs will be participating in the events including:

  • Newborn Screening
  • Michigan BioTrust for Health
  • Infant Safe Sleep
  • Women, Infants & Children
  • Immunizations
  • Early Hearing Detection and Intervention
  • Birth Defects Education and Outreach
  • State Breastfeeding Initiative
  • Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program
  • Vital Records
  • Michigan Home Visiting Initiative
  • Maternal Infant Health Program
  • Children’s Special Health Care Services
  • Eat Safe Fish
  • Unintentional Injury Prevention
  • Oral Health Program

If you want to learn more about the events and where to attend you can click here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
Historic railroad bridge on fire in Shiawassee County
WATCH LIVE: Board of State Canvassers to discuss partial recounts for Proposals 2 and 3
Gov. Whitmer Announces Pfizer Investing $750 Million to Expand U.S. Sterile Injectable...
Pfizer announces $750M investment, expansion for Kalamazoo plant
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Bill signed into law to protect Michigan communities from losing federal funding
Gov. Whitmer Announces Pfizer Investing $750 Million to Expand U.S. Sterile Injectable...
Pfizer announces $750M investment, expansion for Kalamazoo plant
The plant has been in operation since 1948 and has had a presence in the community through the...
Pfizer announces $750M investment, expansion for Kalamazoo plant