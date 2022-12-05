Livingston County Animal Shelter hosts ‘Top-Dog’ photo contest to promote pet licenses

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re wondering what to get your pet for Christmas, the Livingston County Animal Shelter recommends a license - if you don’t already have one.

The shelter is teaming up with the Livingston County Treasure’s Office to spread the word about the importance of a pet license as part of its License to Love campaign.

The goal is to let people know that getting a license is quick and easy and - more importantly - they’re required under Michigan law.

“It’s Michigan law that all dogs be registered in the county where they live,” said Livingston County treasurer Jennifer Nash. “We’re trying to educate the community in a fun way by doing a photo contest along with it.”

To spread the word about dog licenses, the partnership will include a “Top Dog Contest,” in which residents are asked to submit a festive photo of their dog to the County’s Facebook page.

You can apply for a dog license online on Livingston County’s official website here.

