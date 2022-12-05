Justin Verlander agrees to 2-year, $86M deal with Mets

NEW YORK (WILX) - Former Detroit Tigers pitcher and two-time World Series champion Justin Verlander has agreed to a 2-year, $86 million deal with the New York Mets according to reports.

Verlander took the mound for Detroit from 2005-2017. In August 2017, just seconds before the waiver trade deadline, Detroit sent “JV” to the Houston Astros in exchange for three prospects. He won in his Houston debut on September 5 on the way to winning the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers just one month later on November 1.

In September 2020, Verlander confirmed on his social media that he would be undergoing Tommy John Surgery, forcing him to miss the remainder of the 2020 season and the entirety of the 2021 season.

Verlander is a nine-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner. He also won the “Triple Crown” in 2011 while with the Tigers and was named the American League “Comeback Player of the Year” for 2022.

The 2022 season saw Houston defeat the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series in six games, making Verlander a two-time World Series champion in six years.

In November, Verlander was awarded the Cy Young Award by unanimous vote, making him the 11th pitcher to win three times in league history.

The move will put Verlander with former Tigers teammate Max Scherzer, who played for Detroit from 2010-2014 before moving on to the Washington Nationals. It was with the Nationals that Scherzer won a World Series -- against Verlander and the Astros.

