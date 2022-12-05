Jackson County Health Department awarded $3K to support Teen Pregnancy Prevention Initiative

Pregnant woman
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) was awarded a $3,000 grant from the Youth Advisory Council Fund through the Jackson Community Foundation. These funds will be used to support the Jackson County Health Department’s Teen Pregnancy Prevention Initiative, specifically, the initiative’s Teen Council, Developing Responsibility in Our Peers (D.R.I.P).

The Teen Pregnancy Prevention Initiative (TPPI) was established in 2005 as a community-wide effort to combat and reduce teen pregnancy rates in Jackson County.

Focusing to showcase and share youth voices in the community. D.R.I.P is a teen council made up of 15 students who serve as leaders and peer educators to youth in the community.

“Our D.R.I.P teen council will greatly benefit from this grant awarded by the Jackson Community Foundation, as we work to create new video projects, social media campaigns, as well as community and parent educational opportunities this year,” said Jasmine Isaac, Teen Pregnancy Prevention Initiative Coordinator for the Jackson County Health Department.

More information about the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Initiative and its Teen Council D.R.I.P can be found by contacting Jasmine Isaac, Teen Pregnancy Prevention Initiative Coordinator for the Jackson County Health Department at 517-768-2150 or visiting their website here.

