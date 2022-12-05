Holt Public Schools to offer free breakfast at all buildings starting January

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Officials at Holt Public Schools will provide free breakfast at the start of each school day starting on Jan. 3. when students return to the classroom from winter break.

The district’s enrollment in the Universal Breakfast Program allows all students, even those who normally do not qualify for free or reduced breakfast to receive one free breakfast a day. Families don’t need to complete any paperwork to participate.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer free breakfast at our buildings across the district beginning in January,” said Evan Robertson, Director of Food Services for Holt Public Schools. “Good nutrition has an enormous impact on the way children behave and learn at school, and we’re committed to making sure those students who qualify for free and reduced meals get them.”

The change does not affect lunch charges at most schools in the district. Only three Holt Public Schools buildings including Dimondale Elementary, Hope Middle School, and Sycamore Elementary offer free breakfast and lunch to students. These buildings are covered under the Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP, which allows students attending them to receive free meals.

At other buildings in the district, those who qualify for free and reduced meals will not be charged for breakfast or lunch. Those who do not qualify will have to pay for lunch. Those charges are:

$2.60 for lunch at elementary buildings not covered by CEP

$2.85 for lunch at the middle, junior, and high school buildings not covered by CEP

The district has a Pay It Forward fund that accepts donations from community members who want to help offset the overall food service debt incurred by students who may not have the resources to pay for meals, but who do not qualify for the federal program or are not enrolled in it.

Information about that offering can be found online at hpsk12.net/our-district/make-a-difference/.

