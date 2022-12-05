Holiday gift wrapping for a cause is in full swing in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - NovaCare Rehabilitation in Grand Ledge is getting into the holiday spirit with its Holiday Gift Wrap for a Cause program and a visit from Santa Claus.

The NovaCare team is wrapping holiday presents while raising money for a great cause. They are encouraging anyone to bring their gifts to have them wrapped in exchange for a cash donation that benefits Blessings in a Backpack.

Holiday Gift Wrapping for a Cause is happening now and running through Dec. 23. Santa Claus will be making a special appearance on Dec. 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy refreshments and carolers singing holiday songs.

NovaCare Rehabilitation is located at 914 Charlevoix Drive, Suite 150, Grand Ledge.

For available gift-wrapping times, you can call 517-627-9292.

