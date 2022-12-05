First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With a weak front stalled out near lower Michigan not much change in our weather today. Plan on the clouds holding on across the area. We have just the small chance of a stray sprinkle of rain or flurry today into tonight. High temperatures today will once again be in the low 40s and lows tonight drop back to the low 30s. Wednesday the clouds may hold on across the area with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

No problems are expected Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 40º. We continue to track a storm system that will pass south of Michigan Thursday night into Friday. The computer models are still all over the place for Thursday night into Friday showing rain, snow or a combo of the two. Low temperatures Thursday night will be in the low 30s and highs Thursday should be near 40º. Make sure to watch for updates on the Thursday night/Friday precipitation.

The weekend currently looks dry with high temperatures both days in the 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 6, 2022

Average High: 39º Average Low 26º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1998

Lansing Record Low: -17° 1964

Jackson Record High: 68º 1998

Jackson Record Low: -1º 1964

