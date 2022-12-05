Downtown Lansing hopes to spread holiday joy with gift cards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Area businesses are hoping to hear the ring of cash registers as the holiday shopping season shifts into high gear.

Jingle bells are not the only sound of the season. On Monday, Lansing joined other communities that are launching programs aimed at getting shoppers to visit Lansing area stores.

Adam Larvick dished out pounds and pounds of fresh roasted peanuts daily at the peanut shop. As the owner of the popular downtown Lansing business, he said the “Digital Dollar” program will be great for his store and other nearby businesses hoping to cash in on holiday sales.

“Stop by The Peanut Shop and then go down to capital hippie or patronize any of the other businesses downtown and it’s really an amazing way to make dollars go further,” said Larvick.

The “digital dollar” program would allow shoppers to purchase $50 gift cards for only $25. Not only does people’s money go twice as far, but the program is hoping to increase foot traffic in the stores.

Related: ‘Bonus Bucks’ gift card program coming to Meridian Township

Summit Comics and Games also took advantage of the program. Thomas Torrez who works at the comic store said having popular items on display will help summit out this holiday season.

“We have a lot of items like board games, and action figures, and we hope this will help us attract more families this holiday season,” said Torrez.

Organizers hoped that shoppers found that perfect Christmas present with unique gift ideas that can be found at locally-owned stores.

To learn more about the Lansing Downtown Gift Card Program, you can visit “Downtown Lansing Inc.”

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.