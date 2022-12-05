The City of Charlotte reminds residents to recycle string and holiday lights

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Charlotte is participating in string and holiday lights recycling. They are reminding residents that string and holiday lights do not go into regular curbside recycling bins.

Recycling will be available during regular hours of operation now through January 31.

Residents can take both LED and non-LED lights to the participating drop-off sites:

Charlotte Area Recycling Authority, 201 Hall St., Charlotte Tuesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Delta Township Administration Building, 7710 West Saginaw Hwy., Lansing Inside at the Clerk’s Office, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Delta Township Recycling Center 5717 Millett Hwy, Lansing Tuesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunfield Recycling Center 126 1st St., Sunfield Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No other types of electronic items, equipment, lightbulbs, or batters will be accepted.

