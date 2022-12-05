The City of Charlotte reminds residents to recycle string and holiday lights

The City of Charlotte is participating in string and holiday lights recycling.
The City of Charlotte is participating in string and holiday lights recycling.(City of Charlotte Facebook)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Charlotte is participating in string and holiday lights recycling. They are reminding residents that string and holiday lights do not go into regular curbside recycling bins.

Recycling will be available during regular hours of operation now through January 31.

Residents can take both LED and non-LED lights to the participating drop-off sites:

  • Charlotte Area Recycling Authority, 201 Hall St., Charlotte Tuesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Delta Township Administration Building, 7710 West Saginaw Hwy., Lansing Inside at the Clerk’s Office, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Delta Township Recycling Center 5717 Millett Hwy, Lansing Tuesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunfield Recycling Center 126 1st St., Sunfield Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No other types of electronic items, equipment, lightbulbs, or batters will be accepted.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
Historic railroad bridge on fire in Shiawassee County
Board of State Canvassers to discuss partial recounts for Proposals 2 and 3
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested

Latest News

Holiday gift wrapping for a cause is in full swing in Grand Ledge
Lansing nonprofit organization celebrates community support, funds used on children, families
Laingsburg kicks off the Christmas season with Winterfest
Williamstown Township home brings back elaborate holiday decorations