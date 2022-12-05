BWL closes northbound Cedar Street for water main repair

(Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL))
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The northbound land of Cedar Street was closed on Monday for repairs.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) announced that the far east lane of northbound Cedar Street at Miller Road was closed for an emergency water main repair. Officials said southbound traffic will be maintained.

Local businesses and houses will be open as well for people driving through.

The lane is expected to be open on Wednesday.

