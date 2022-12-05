Board of State Canvassers to discuss partial recounts for Proposals 2 and 3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two proposals that passed in the Nov 8 state election are heading for a potential recount.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers will meet on Monday to consider the procedures for a partial recount of Proposals Two and Three. Both Proposals were won by large margins during the general election. Proposal 2 would expand early voting while Proposal 3 would guarantee a right to abortion in Michigan.

The Board of State Canvassers is meeting Monday at 2 p.m. in the Binsfeld Office Building in Downtown Lansing.

