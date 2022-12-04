Western Michigan U alerts students after shooting by campus

Western Michigan University is alerting students to use caution following a shooting near the Kalamazoo campus
Police (MGN)
Police (MGN)(Police (MGN))
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan University alerted students to use caution Sunday following a shooting near the campus.

The university issued an advisory around 4:45 a.m. to exercise caution in the area shortly after the shooting.

Police found a 28-year-old Lansing resident with a gunshot wound to a shoulder after responding to a 4:20 a.m. report of shots fired. Police said the wound was not life-threatening.

The Kalamazoo Public Safety said it was searching for a suspect in the shooting.

“Due to the proximity to Western Michigan University’s campus, WMU sent (a) notification to its students and KDPS will maintain an increased police presence in the area as a precautionary measure only,” the department said.

Most Read

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
Historic railroad bridge on fire in Shiawassee County
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested

Latest News

Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP
Generic Gavel
Judge: Woman charged in son’s death competent to stand trial
Generic police lights
Michigan lineman Mazi Smith facing concealed weapon charge
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan’s COVID-19 deaths top 40,000, state reports