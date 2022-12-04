Michigan uses big second half to beat Purdue 43-22 in Big Ten Title game

INDIANAPOLIS (WILX) - Michigan Scored 29 points in the second half, more than Purdue scored all game, as they went on to beat the Boilermakers 43-22 in the Big Ten Title game.

It was their second conference title in a row.

As usual, Quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn’t throw for many yards, but was effective with three touchdown passes.

RB Kalel Mullins rushed for two scores, and Donovan Edwards added one, in addition to 185 rushing yards.

Purdue only scored one touchdown.

Next, the Wolverines will learn their playoff fate, most likely as the #2 seed.

