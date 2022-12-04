Michigan uses big second half to beat Purdue 43-22 in Big Ten Title game

It was their second conference title in a row.
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the Big Ten...
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WILX) - Michigan Scored 29 points in the second half, more than Purdue scored all game, as they went on to beat the Boilermakers 43-22 in the Big Ten Title game.

As usual, Quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn’t throw for many yards, but was effective with three touchdown passes.

RB Kalel Mullins rushed for two scores, and Donovan Edwards added one, in addition to 185 rushing yards.

Purdue only scored one touchdown.

Next, the Wolverines will learn their playoff fate, most likely as the #2 seed.

