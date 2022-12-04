Gophers Take 6-3 Saturday Win Despite Late Spartan Flurry

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - No. 4/1 Minnesota finished off a weekend sweep of No. 13/11 Michigan State with a 6-3 win on Saturday at Munn Ice Arena.

Battling the most talented team they had faced thus far on the season, the Spartans (11-6-1, 5-4-1 B1G) held their own and generated several more opportunities than they did on Friday – but the Gophers were just able to capitalize on mistakes and make the most of a pair of breakaway opportunities that gave them a 4-0 lead after 40 minutes having just a 29-26 lead in shots on goal.

The Spartans were a determined squad, however – MSU came out with a will to win the third period and did just that, putting three goals on the board and outshooting its guests 17-12. The Spartans opened the scoring with a goal by Jesse Tucker 2:19 into the period, and then got two more from Jeremy Davidson before the period expired.

Perhaps the most staggering statistic of the series is that both teams skated through a penalty-free weekend – neither team took a penalty in the two-game set.

Justen Close made 40 saves for the Gophers (13-5-0, 8-2-0 B1G), while Dylan St. Cyr made 35.

Minnesota (13-5-0, 8-2-0) remains atop the Big Ten standings with 24 points, while Penn State moves into second place and the Spartans (17 points) slide into third.

MSU prepares for its final series before a holiday and exam break, and will entertain Michigan in a home-and-home series next weekend. The Spartans host UM on Friday at 6:30 pm on BTN.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.