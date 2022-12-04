Goff’s 340 yards and 2 TDs help Lions rout Jaguars 40-14

The Lions scored on all five of their drives in the first half
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the second half against the Jacksonville...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)(Rick Osentoski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Jamaal Williams ran for his 14th touchdown to help the Detroit Lions get off to a strong start and they didn’t slow down in a 40-14 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Lions scored on all five of their drives in the first half to take a 17-point lead, and their first three possessions of the second half to pull away.

The Jaguars had a scare on the last play of the second quarter when quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked and grabbed his left knee, but their defense made his return moot.

