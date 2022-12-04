First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Temperatures today will actually be a few degrees warmer with highs topping out in the low 40s. Low temperatures tonight will be around freezing followed by highs in the mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the 30s to round out the week.

Today we do see the cloud cover gradually thicken up over the area. Overall today expect a mix of clouds and sun. The clouds are ahead of a weak front that moves through the area late tonight. The moisture starved front may still be able to stir up a sprinkle of rain in a few areas late this afternoon and sprinkles or flurries will be possible for some of us tonight. Tuesday should mainly be a cloudy day. Tuesday night low pressure passing south of the area will bring the chance once again of a few raindrops.

First Alert: We are tracking a late week storm system that could bring rain, snow or a combo of the two to the area late Thursday into Friday. It appears right now that we will be on the far northern fringe of the moisture with an area of low pressure passing through the Ohio Valley Thursday night. If this ends up being the track of this low we see rain showers later in the day Thursday that change to snow showers Thursday night and move out of the area early Friday. Stay with us for updates through the week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 5, 2022

Average High: 39º Average Low 26º

Lansing Record High: 69° 2001

Lansing Record Low: -11° 1886

Jackson Record High: 69º 2001

Jackson Record Low: 5º 1976

