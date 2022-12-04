CFP: Georgia vs Ohio St in Peach; Michigan vs TCU in Fiesta

Georgia and Michigan have both opened as the favorites to win
Members of the Michigan football team celebrate after defeating Purdue in the Big Ten...
Members of the Michigan football team celebrate after defeating Purdue in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. Michigan won, 43-22. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State have made the College Football Playoff, giving the Big Ten multiple programs in the four-team field for the first time.

The defending national champion and top-ranked Bulldogs and fourth-seeded Buckeyes will meet Dec. 31 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The second-seeded Wolverines and third-ranked Horned Frogs will play at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, the same day.

The national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Georgia and Michigan have both opened as the favorites to win their semifinals and reach the title game.

