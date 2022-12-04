CFP: Georgia vs Ohio St in Peach; Michigan vs TCU in Fiesta

(AP) - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State have made the College Football Playoff, giving the Big Ten multiple programs in the four-team field for the first time.

The defending national champion and top-ranked Bulldogs and fourth-seeded Buckeyes will meet Dec. 31 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The second-seeded Wolverines and third-ranked Horned Frogs will play at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, the same day.

The national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Georgia and Michigan have both opened as the favorites to win their semifinals and reach the title game.

