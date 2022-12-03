Williamston secures win on the road over Portland

Leisya Newell scored 13 points in the win
The Williamston Hornets win on the road over the Portland Raiders
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 2, 2022
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Portland Raiders and the Williamston Hornets have young squads, after losing key players to other schools and college.

The Williamston Hornets have only two seniors, but they led them to a 39-33 win over Portland.

Leisya Newell scored 13 points in the win.

Next, the Hornets play Howell on Tuesday. Portland plays Okemos on the same night.

