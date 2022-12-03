Portland St. Patrick falls to Catholic counterpart G.R. West Catholic

The Grand Rapids West Catholic Falcons beat them 68-26
An early back and forth ended up the Falcons way as Portland St. Patrick suffered their first loss of the season.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks lost only one game all season last year, and that was in the playoffs to end their season.

Now, their first loss comes only two games in.

The Grand Rapids West Catholic Falcons beat them 68-26 to hand them their first loss of the year.

It was competitive early, as both teams started the game on 9-0 runs, the Falcons first.

Next, Portland St. Patrick plays Fulton on Wednesday.

