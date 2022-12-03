Portland St. Patrick falls to Catholic counterpart G.R. West Catholic

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks lost only one game all season last year, and that was in the playoffs to end their season.

Now, their first loss comes only two games in.

The Grand Rapids West Catholic Falcons beat them 68-26 to hand them their first loss of the year.

It was competitive early, as both teams started the game on 9-0 runs, the Falcons first.

Next, Portland St. Patrick plays Fulton on Wednesday.

