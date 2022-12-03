Lansing nonprofit organization celebrates community support, funds used on children, families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 15,000 abused, neglected, and at-risk people rely on Child and Family Charities for child welfare, behavioral health, and prevention services. That’s why so many people attended the Red Nose Ruckus Gala on Friday night in East Lansing.

The Lansing-based nonprofit received sponsorships that will ensure their work doesn’t stop. Sponsors included Jackson National Life, America’s Home Warranty, Lansing Urgent Care, Skin Boss and more.

“The amount of community support we receive at this event is incredible. The amount of sponsorships of people that come. We have over 450 people that come to this event every year and this gives us kind of the fuel that we need to get us through the whole year,” said Julie Thomasma, CEO of Child and Family Charities.

With six divisions and 30 programs, the nonprofit organization will use its sponsorships to focus on filling in the gaps.

“There’s many needs that are beyond what our grants fund,” said Thomasma. “And plus we support families with a lot of basic needs and so we fill those gaps for families – diapers, food, formula – anything that they might need.”

A $20,000 sponsorship from Jackson National Life will help support ongoing operations that aid in strengthening families across Mid-Michigan.

“And investing in the community is a critical component of that work. Our giving priorities are to strengthen families and create economic opportunities. And the good work Child and Family Charities does is right in the heart of that,” said Danielle Robinson, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Philanthropy for Jackson National Life.

Jackson National Life told News 10 that they’ve recently made a big investment in the Gateway Youth Services Program at Child and Family Services.

“Which is a program that works with teens who are experiencing homelessness, provides shelter for them, and works to reunite them with their families, if at all possible,” said Robinson.

The nonprofit organization said that sponsors like Jackson National Life are committed to bettering the community.

More: Community news

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.