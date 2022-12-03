Janae Tyler’s late free throw lifts Holt over Lansing Catholic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Though just the second game of the young high school girl’s basketball season, Holt and Lansing Catholic traded heavyweight blows for all 32 minutes in a contest that had the feeling of a Regional Final.

“Oh it was awesome. I think it’s great for both of our programs,” Holt head coach Tori Brooks said. “Lansing Catholic is an amazing team and it was a good test for both of us to come out and be able to show what we can showcase.”

Holt senior forward and Kent State commit Janae Tyler was kept in check most of the night with a modest 13 points.

Much of that had to do with Catholic’s swarming defense and ball-denial in the post, giving her limited touches.

Though with the game tied at 38 in the final seconds, Tyler battled on the glass and tracked down a Rhema Dozier 3-point try and got fouled with .8 left in regulation.

Two shots with the game on the line.

Tyler took three dribbles, bended her knees and slightly, and calmly sank the first free throw.

39-38.

She missed the second attempt, but Anna Richards’ last-second heave was off the mark as Tyler gave Holt a 39-38 win.

“It gets your adrenaline going, but I just stayed calm,” Tyler said. “These type of wins are so much better. This is really where you test your connection with your team and I just love that.”

As good a player as Tyler is, even she wasn’t totally confident in her free throw shooting.

As for her team, they had no doubts she would answer the bell.

“We have all the confidence in the world in her,” Brooks said. “There’s nothing more fitting than our star player and our leader and captain on the team helping us like get a great win like that.”

The Rams move to 2-0 and will travel to Grand Ledge on Dec. 6.

Lansing Catholic drops to 1-1 and will play Saginaw Heritage on Dec. 3.

