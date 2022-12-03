Historic railroad bridge on fire in Shiawassee County

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DURAND, Mich. (WILX) - A railroad bridge in Shiawassee County was on fire.

Officials said on Facebook that the Newberry Road wooden railroad trestle bridge over the Canadian National Railway line was on fire Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office advised people to avoid the area while crews attempted to extinguish the fire.

The origins of the fire are under investigation.

People who may have information can call the sheriff’s office at 989-720-TIPS.

