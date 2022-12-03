Fowlerville cruises past Lansing Everett for first win of season

FOWLERVILLLE, Mich. (WILX) - Heading into Friday, both Fowlerville and Lansing Everett were searching for its first wins of the year.

The Gladiators had no problem doing that, using an early 16-0 run to breeze past the Vikings 56-14.

Now at 1-1, Fowlerville will travel to Stockbridge on Dec. 6.

Lansing Everett will look for its first win on Dec. 9 when it travels to Okemos.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.