Fowlerville cruises past Lansing Everett for first win of season
Gladiators roll on home floor.
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FOWLERVILLLE, Mich. (WILX) - Heading into Friday, both Fowlerville and Lansing Everett were searching for its first wins of the year.
The Gladiators had no problem doing that, using an early 16-0 run to breeze past the Vikings 56-14.
Now at 1-1, Fowlerville will travel to Stockbridge on Dec. 6.
Lansing Everett will look for its first win on Dec. 9 when it travels to Okemos.
