Dansville Aggies beat reigning state champ Fowler Eagles

DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles have won back to back state titles, but their road to a third got a little bit tougher.

They went into Dansville, and the Aggies beat them 36-22 to hand them their first loss of the season.

Next, the Eagles play Pewamo-Westphalia and the Aggies play Ovid-Elsie.

