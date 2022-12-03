Dansville Aggies beat reigning state champ Fowler Eagles

Aggies beat them 36-22 to hand them their first loss of the season
The Dansville Aggies beat the reigning back to back state champ Fowler Eagles.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles have won back to back state titles, but their road to a third got a little bit tougher.

They went into Dansville, and the Aggies beat them 36-22 to hand them their first loss of the season.

Next, the Eagles play Pewamo-Westphalia and the Aggies play Ovid-Elsie.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamstown Township home brings back elaborate holiday decorations
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
J.W. Sexton High School (Lansing)
Lansing JW Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
Police seized a pound of cocaine, more than half a pound of fentanyl, 48 grams of crack...
Michigan State Police seizes over 6 pounds of meth, fentanyl, cocaine, crack in drug bust

Latest News

WEST CATHOLIC ST. PATS
Portland St. Patrick falls to Catholic counterpart G.R. West Catholic
WILLIAMSTON PORTLAND
Williamston secures win on the road over Portland
CHARLOTTE OKEMOS
Charlotte holds off Okemos on the road to move to 2-1
Orioles hang on in tight second half.