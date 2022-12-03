Charlotte holds off Okemos on the road to move to 2-1

By Joey Ellis
Dec. 2, 2022
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles went on the road and traded blows with Okemos to take a 48-46 win to move to 2-1.

The Orioles built an early 10-point lead before Okemos’ Isabella Magaldi helped spur a comeback for the Wolves.

Charlotte will host Olivet on Dec. 6.

Okemos will hit the road on Dec. 6 to take on Portland.

