Charlotte holds off Okemos on the road to move to 2-1
Orioles hang on in tight second half.
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles went on the road and traded blows with Okemos to take a 48-46 win to move to 2-1.
The Orioles built an early 10-point lead before Okemos’ Isabella Magaldi helped spur a comeback for the Wolves.
Charlotte will host Olivet on Dec. 6.
Okemos will hit the road on Dec. 6 to take on Portland.
