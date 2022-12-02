Win a $50 VISA gift card with True Community Credit Union

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10.

Day 1 of Christmas Giveaways led us to True Community Credit Union.

They gave us the clue to the first day of giveaways.

CLUE #1: What type of loan can you get through True Community Credit Union during the holidays?

Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on https://www.trueccu.com/

Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.

We will announce the winner of Day 1 of Christmas Giveaways on Monday in WILX 6PM newscast.

The winner of Day 1 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $50 VISA gift card.

On Monday, during the WILX 5pm newscast, you will hear the clue you need to enter for Day 2 of Christmas Giveaways.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

