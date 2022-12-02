Tree farms experiencing price increases ahead of Christmas

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Families are beginning to head out to tree farms to pick their trees for Christmas.

A Laingsburg Christmas tree farm said they have been extremely busy this year. Starting the week before Thanksgiving.

Many businesses have experienced an increase in their prices and tree farms are also seeing increased prices.

Ed Carpenter, the owner of Peacock Road Family Farm told News 10 that it has been a challenging year but there are still trees readily available.

He said this year they have gone from $10 a foot to $11 a foot for a tree, which is about a 10 percent increase. Other farms have gone up between 10 to 15 percent.

Increased prices and a tree shortage are also impacting Christmas tree costs.

One of the reasons for the increased price started around a decade ago from a dry spell killing the seedlings. The tree farm also said the booming deer population has damaged their trees. This is a shortage being faced nationwide.

It takes about 8 to 10 years to grow a tree and the intensive labor has also led growers getting out of the business. Despite the shortages and increased costs, the owner says about 2,000 families will visit the farm every year. Since growers have left the industry and more people are heading out after the pandemic the farm is still seeing a large crowd.

“A real farmer feed our nutritional needs, corn, beans, and wheat. A Christmas tree farmer feeds our soul,” said Ed Carpenter.

Carpenter said Frasier Firs is the most popular Christmas tree and even with the increased cost, large trees are still in high demand. The farm only has a few left.

