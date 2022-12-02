Tractor-trailer dangles after crashing off bridge

A UPS tractor-trailer is seen dangling on Friday morning from the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond,...
A UPS tractor-trailer is seen dangling on Friday morning from the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond, Indiana.(Source: WLS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, Indiana (Gray News) - A UPS tractor-trailer crash off a bridge has partially closed the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond, Indiana Friday morning.

Images from WLS show a tractor-trailer dangling with the rear of the vehicle up in the air and the cab pointed at the water, wedged between the eastbound and westbound lanes. All lanes of the road were closed for a time overnight.

According to the Indiana Toll Road Twitter account, the incident is at mile marker 6.5.

The truck caught fire, WGN reported.

The driver, who was not seriously hurt, was able to escape from the crash and was taken to the hospital, WLS reported.

The truck was reportedly empty.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
University of Michigan football player Mazi Smith charged with carrying a concealed weapon
Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at...
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 in fraud investigation
DeWitt priest accused of stealing $830K from 3 priests charged with 7 felonies
A semi truck left US-23 and hit a utility pole on Dec. 1, 2022.
Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County

Latest News

A bronze plaque, from the Lansing chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
108-year-old plaque is returned to the State Capitol
A bronze plaque, from the Lansing chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
108-year-old plaque is returned to the State Capitol
A city official said the arrest came after multiple attempts to collect the bill and a history...
82-year-old woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill
Job growth has slowed this year, from a monthly average of 540,000 from January through March,...
US employers added a strong 263,000 jobs in November
The water at this vast Marine base in North Carolina was contaminated over 30-plus years, from...
Camp Lejeune water lawsuits grow