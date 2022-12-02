Schools Rule: 16 new fire recruits were honored during a graduation ceremony

By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Community College Fire Academy held a graduation ceremony for the 75th academy students.

16 new fire recruits were honored during the ceremony including three women and three veterans. There were more than 150 people celebrating their accomplishments as they embark on their careers in lifesaving.

Fire departments from across Mid-Michigan were there showing their support. The firefighting field has been experiencing a shortage of young people joining the force.

News 10 spoke with one of the graduates about their accomplishments.

“I want to provide for my community,” said Joseph Santangelo, a fire academy graduate. “I’m looking to do the EMT program. That’ll be in January and then I’ll have that completed and I’ll start looking for employment”

Santangelo went on to say that through the course he also developed a brotherhood with his classmates

