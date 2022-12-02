LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to look at the strong, gusty winds to kick off the weekend.
Plus we look at the trending headlines including more issues at embassies in Spain and what was named the 2022 Color of the Year.
More:
- Wind Advisory in effect for Friday night
- National 988 mental health hotline back up after outage
- Feral hog control: Invasive animals cause $2.5B damage each year
- Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 2, 2022
- Average High: 40º Average Low 27º
- Lansing Record High: 66° 1982
- Lansing Record Low: -13° 1869
- Jackson Record High: 67º 1982
- Jackson Record Low: -10º 1976
