LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to look at what the gusty winds will bring to the weekend’s forecast.
Plus Maureen Halliday joins to look at the trending headlines including a new school mascot - the third in three weeks - and what exactly is ‘pilk’ and would you try it?
More:
- Gusty winds return
- Lansing JW Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs
- Michigan’s northern long-eared bat placed on endangered species list
- Free flight school for Mid-Michigan high schoolers aims to address pilot shortage
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 2, 2022
- Average High: 40º Average Low 27º
- Lansing Record High: 66° 1982
- Lansing Record Low: -13° 1869
- Jackson Record High: 67º 1982
- Jackson Record Low: -10º 1976
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.