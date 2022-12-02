LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to look at what the gusty winds will bring to the weekend’s forecast.

Plus Maureen Halliday joins to look at the trending headlines including a new school mascot - the third in three weeks - and what exactly is ‘pilk’ and would you try it?

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 2, 2022

Average High: 40º Average Low 27º

Lansing Record High: 66° 1982

Lansing Record Low: -13° 1869

Jackson Record High: 67º 1982

Jackson Record Low: -10º 1976

