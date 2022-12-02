Notre Dame Quarterback Transferring

-Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne announced on social media that he is putting his name in the transfer portal. Pyne posted on Twitter that being a student-athlete at Notre Dame was “one of my proudest honors”. Pyne took over as the starter after Tyler Buchner went out with a season-ending shoulder injury in the second game of the season against Marshall. He passed for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions this season. He could have as many as three years of eligibility left after having played during the pandemic season of 2020.

