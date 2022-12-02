Next USA World Cup Game Set For Saturday

Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri, right, and Mexico's Hector Moreno challenge for the ball during...
Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri, right, and Mexico's Hector Moreno challenge for the ball during the World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)(Moises Castillo | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
-DOHA, Qatar (AP) - The United States plays the Netherlands on Saturday for a spot in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The last time the Americans advanced that far in the tournament was 2002 and the team has relished its ability to prove to the audience back home that it can actually compete in soccer on the biggest stage. The Dutch squad is battling the flu before the match and took a day off from training. United States player Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play against the Netherlands. Argentina and Lionel Messi also play Saturday against Australia.

