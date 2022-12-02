In My View: Why don’t we talk about Al Horford?

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When local high school basketball players are ranked, the same names pop up - Earvin Jay, Sam, Marcus Taylor and so on.

What about Al Horford? He was at Grand Ledge before helping Florida win back-to-back NCAA titles. He has just signed a two-year extension with the NBA’s Boston Celtics and he will be 39 years old if he finishes the contract. And his total NBA salaries combined would be more than $200 million - No other area athlete has made nearly as much as a pro athlete in their career. Not bad.

More: In My View

