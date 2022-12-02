Michigan’s northern long-eared bat placed on endangered species list

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Environmentalists are sending out a dire warning for one of Michigan’s most important bats. The species could disappear forever, which would have a big impact on our state.

The Biden administration has declared the northern long-eared bat endangered due to white-nose syndrome, a disease caused by a fungus that affects hibernating bats.

The fungus gets its name from the white fuzz that grows on the bat’s nose. The fungus grows in cold, dark, and damp places just like the caves where this particular bat hibernates. John DePue, a biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said it creates a perfect environment for the fungus to infect bats.

“The environments that the bats are seeking or that they prefer for over winter for hibernating are cooler temperatures and high humidity,” said DePue.

Chris Mensing, a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said the fungus wakes them up during a time when they should be hibernating.

“Instead of hibernating, they become more active, they burn up the fat that they need to survive the winter,” said Mensing.

Often, the bats will then try to look for food in a climate they aren’t used to.

“They starve to death as they look for insects in the snow,” DePue said. “And in northern climates, there just aren’t insects on the landscape when it’s snowing out.”

Before 2006, white-nose syndrome wasn’t known to scientists until it was found in New York. Now, it’s spread across the country.

Now the Michigan DNR and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimate declines of 97% or even possible extinction if nothing’s done. This wouldn’t just be devastating for the bat world, but the human world too.

Bats keep our forests healthy because they eat disease-carrying insects like misquotes, moths, and beetles. These bats are also unique among mammals because they are the only ones who can fly and pollinate crops.

Related: Celebrating bats across Michigan

“Bats are really important for our food chain, for putting the food on our table here so, again another main reason why we can’t lose these species and why we’re working so hard to protect them,” said Mensing.

Adding the long-eared bat to the endangered list can help call attention to the problem and bring in more funding. Scientists are hopeful this will lead to solutions.

If you’re curious about helping the bats out at home, building and putting up a simple bat house can be a good start.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.