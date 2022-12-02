Michigan woman accused of kidnapping 4-year-old daughter arrested in Texas

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 4-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Michigan has been recovered safely in Texas.

Background: Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks 4-year-old girl kidnapped by noncustodial parent

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Zora Armstrong was located Thursday and was turned over to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, who are working to get her back to Michigan.

Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, a 36-year-old woman from Muskegon, was arrested on suspicion of parental kidnapping. The Sheriff’s Office said Armstrong-Cavin had a supervised visit to shop with her daughter Tuesday in Alpine Township that ended with them leaving together in an unknown vehicle. She does not have custody of Zora.

Authorities found Armstrong-Cavin Thursday at a hotel in San Angelo, Texas.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized a warrant for kidnapping - custodial interference. She is expected to be extradited to Michigan.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read next:

