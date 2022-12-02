Michigan State Police seize 125 pounds of marijuana, 6 guns following weapons complaint

By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A weapons complaint on Sunday ended in Michigan State Police seizing 125 pounds of black-market marijuana.

According to authorities, the incident started when the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in Watervliet Township, about 15 miles west of Kalamazoo. Police said a 47-year-old man from Kentucky had threatened another man with a firearm.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s deputies reportedly discovered a “large amount of marijuana” and Michigan State Police were called in to assist.

Police said they located and seized about 125 pounds of black-market marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, two pistols, two shotguns and two riffles that were all in the possession of the Kentucky man.

The man from Kentucky was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, but charges for marijuana, cocaine and gun violations are expected.

It wasn’t the only large bust in the area recently. On Nov. 8, police seized more than six pounds of various drugs in Benton Harbor, just south of Watervliet Township.

