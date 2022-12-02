Michigan could have more say in presidential nominees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voters across Michigan could have more influence in deciding who is the next president.

The Democratic National Committee is considering changing the presidential primary schedule, moving Michigan near the top.

President Joe Biden is suggesting South Carolina go first, then Nevada and New Hampshire on the same day followed by Georgia and Michigan.

Democratic state Rep. Angela Witwer said putting Michigan sooner makes sense.

“With the population, we have in Michigan and the fact it is quite a purple state to come here first,” Witwer said.

Republican state Sen. Wayne Schmidt sponsored a proposal to move Michigan’s presidential primary from March to February.

“I think Michigan is truly more reflective of the population of here in the United States than, say, San Francisco or New York City,” said Schmidt.

The DNC waited until after the midterm elections to set its calendar to see which areas are more competitive. Michigan State University political scientist Matt Grossmann said what really helped Michigan was the fact the legislature flipped for the next year.

“Michigan is obviously a swing state that democrats did well in the last election,” said Grossmann.

The shakeup affects other states too, Iowa is trying to keep its place first in the nation. New Hampshire actually has a law that would move its primary up if another state changes theirs.

The DNC is expected to vote on its new calendar early next year.

The Republican National Party already set its calendar keeping states where they are.

The Michigan House of Representatives needs to vote to change Michigan’s presidential primary by the end of the month.

If it doesn’t, the process will need to start over with the new legislature.

