Lansing Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs

Three mascots changes over three weeks
J.W. Sexton High School (Lansing)
J.W. Sexton High School (Lansing)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JW Sexton High School has a new mascot again.

Background: Lansing’s Sexton High dropping Big Reds name

The Lansing School Board of Education voted Thursday to make J-Dubbs the new Sexton mascot and team name. The vote comes three weeks after they voted unanimously to approve changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions.

Thursday’s vote was 6-1.

J-Dubbs is now the third mascot the school has had in just as many weeks.

Related: ‘Big Reds’ no more - Sexton High School selects new mascot, name

The move follows other area schools in dropping mascots deemed insensitive to Native American heritage. Earlier this year, Okemos Public Schools revealed a new mascot, the Wolves, as they moved from the Chiefs.

In July 2021, Riddle Elementary School changed from the Little Reds to the Rhinos.

Read next:

