Lansing Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JW Sexton High School has a new mascot again.

The Lansing School Board of Education voted Thursday to make J-Dubbs the new Sexton mascot and team name. The vote comes three weeks after they voted unanimously to approve changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions.

Thursday’s vote was 6-1.

J-Dubbs is now the third mascot the school has had in just as many weeks.

The move follows other area schools in dropping mascots deemed insensitive to Native American heritage. Earlier this year, Okemos Public Schools revealed a new mascot, the Wolves, as they moved from the Chiefs.

In July 2021, Riddle Elementary School changed from the Little Reds to the Rhinos.

