Lansing Public School District outlines plan to get students back on track

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At a school board meeting on Thursday, the Lansing Public School District outlined its plan to get students back on track.

The plan comes two days after the Michigan Department of Education released a list of underperforming schools. There were also schools in Jackson and Livingston counties.

At Thursday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Bun Shuldiner said being on the list of underperforming schools was not a surprise and that they’re working on a strategic plan to raise graduation and attendance rates.

The Lansing Public School District said previous test scores showed there was an issue and that they plan to focus on increasing attendance and graduation rates.

“What we’ve been doing is focusing on the data,” Shuldiner said. “How are our kids actually succeeding? How are they moving forward? And then holding everybody accountable. Me – it starts from the top, right?”

Parents and alumni said the district had been making strides in the right direction well before the underperforming schools report was released.

“We heard the superintendent’s report about the increase in attendance. Attendance has already been getting better,” Joy Gleason said.

Gleason said the Lansing Public School District is also being proactive in making sure students are prepared to learn.

“The bond passed for us to have better infrastructure that will serve the kids better, that will give them the up-to-date technology,” Gleason said. “Lansing already is using the latest technology that they are able to use. But even before the announcement, moves have been being made.”

School board members said high school attendance rates are already 5-7% higher. They hope to have 90% attendance by 2025.

