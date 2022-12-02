Laingsburg kicks off the Christmas season with Winterfest

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - A week-long of holiday festivities is coming to Laingsburg with Winterfest.

The celebration will kick off on Sunday at 4 p.m. and include a 5K run, a business decorating contest, a house decorating contest, and other community activities.

There will be a lighted Christmas parade starting at 6 p.m. that will wind through the downtown area. The parade will feature many festive floats and one of them will bring Santa and Mrs. Clause to town! Santa and Mrs. Clause will visit with the children at the Early Child Education Center, connected to the Laingsburg Middle School after the parade.

Shopping will be available at the winter market at the middle school and a silent auction at the library.

Other activities include a pancake eating contest, Horse Drawn Carriage rides, a bonfire in the street, free hot dogs, cocoa, and snacks, kid games, and a silent Disco for the adults.

The theme of this year’s Winterfest is The Return of the Grinch. The Grinch will be roaming about town and taking selfies.

More information about the event can be found by visiting their website www.laingsburgbusiness.org.

