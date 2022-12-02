On The Job Report: 12/02/2022

Maintenance Technician - Grounds

MARTIN COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES

Salary:

$

Description:

Supports the Property Management Department in the physical aspect of managing all facets of single property or portfolio investments in commercial, industrial, office, retail, and multi family. This includes weeding, sweeping, snow removal and other grounds related tasks.

Key Responsibilities

• Properly maintains managed properties in accordance with company grounds policy.

• Responsible for meeting departmental and company objectives and timelines.

Essential Job Functions/Duties

• Completes required grounds maintenance items which include, but are not limited to, trash collection and disposal, emptying ash urns and disposal of debris, maintaining clean entrances to buildings, straightening parking lot and property signage.

• Removes weeds from landscape beds, sidewalks and parking areas, parking lot sweeping, trimming shrubs, removing debris from exterior drains (spring/summer).

• Monitors and adjusts irrigation system as needed.

• Removes snow and ice from sidewalk & building entrances, applies salt as well as cleaning up excess salt (winter).

• Operates and maintains grounds equipment and snow removal equipment.

• Reports to Senior Maintenance Technicians: any unusual circumstances (such as sinkholes, light outages, abandoned vehicles, broken windows, damaged doors, etc.); any concerns related to contracted services (such as lawn maintenance, fertilization, snow removal, etc.)

• Completes work orders and preventative maintenance logs and reports properly.

Non-Essential Job Functions/Duties

• Responds promptly, professionally and courteously to all Senior Maintenance Technician/Real Estate Manager/Assistant Real Estate Manager needs and requests.

• Interacts occasionally with tenants, vendors, employees and sometimes with property owners while on site. Appropriately refers inquiries to office as needed.

Requirements:

• Valid driver’s license

• Reliable work vehicle and a current automobile insurance policy

• High school diploma

• 1 to 2 years’ grounds maintenance experience, preferred.

Physical Requirements

• Must be able to carry tools.

• Must be able to operate equipment such as: leaf blower, snow blower, salt spreader.

• Must be able to lift & carry materials such as: 50-pound salt bags, full trash bags, landscape debris, lumber and or construction materials, etc.

Other Skills/Abilities

• To perform the job successfully, an individual must have a strong work ethic and be committed to the task each day.

• Must be able to work with varying personalities.

• Must be willing to collaborate and compromise and take direction well.

How to Apply:

Please apply via our Website - ABOUT/CAREERS/AVAILABLE POSITIONS

OR send resume to susan.simpson@martincommercial.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/90375972

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 90375972

Material Handler

BRIDGEWATER INTERIORS

Salary:

$

Description:

The Materials handler operates HiLo machinery efficiently and safely. Supports production team members to maintain production schedules. Efficiently provide timely delivery of materials and paperwork as required.

Process

• Perform production team member duties as required to support production schedules

• Identify incoming material and component parts and process paperwork correctly

• Ability to operate a HiLo efficiently and safety

• Delivery of components from storage trailers to production line storage area(s) to support production schedules and eliminate production downtime

• Tracking and reporting of supplier shipment accuracy to materials team

• Record, report, and help develop counter measures for product quality, safety, cost, and delivery problems

• Maintain 5S in material and container storage area

• Timely reporting of potential “Out of Stock” conditions

• Help facilitate problem solving

• Enhance positive, two-way communication between all employees

• Maintain visual management boards (bulletin boards, charts, etc,.) as they relate to timeliness and accuracy of supplier shipments

• Timely delivery of shipment paperwork (packing lists, discrepancy reports, etc.) to materials team

• Other tasks as assigned by supervisor or any other member of management

• Comply with and support the Johns Creek Affirmative Action requirements

• Authority and responsibility to stop the production line should a safety or quality issue appear

• Ability to lift and/or carry 25 lbs.

Requirements:

Reporting Relationship:

• Reports to Materials Supervisor/Lead Material Analyst

Education Required:

• High School Diploma or equivalent, College degree preferred

Experience Required:

• 1-3 years Materials/Purchasing experience required, Prior experience in manufacturing preferred, HiLo license is required to operate a HiLo

How to Apply:

https://adient.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/External/job/Lansing-MI/Material-Handler_R-16743

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/83853402

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 83853402

Senior Accountant IV

LANSING BOARD OF WATER AND LIGHT

Salary:

Starting Salary Range: $69,000 - $82,800

Description:

Serve as a lead accountant in the preparation of monthly BWL pension plan financial statements. Responsible for review and implementation of all new accounting standards and requirements. Serves as project lead on general accounting and property accounting initiatives. Prepare complex journal entries and perform review of journal entries prepared by other accountants. Serve as backup for key approvals in supervisor’s absence.

Essential Functions:

• Review all new accounting pronouncements and ensure BWL compliance with standards.

• Manage external BWL reporting requirements and ensure compliance.

• Lead monthly financial statement preparation process and ensure timely completion.

• Lead and coordinate preparation of annual audit workpapers and review as completed.

• Lead response and coordination with internal audit engagements.

• Initiate and contribute to departmental projects and process improvement initiatives.

• Verify financial data for additional reports and publications as requested and train others to obtain this information.

• Serve as supervisor’s delegate when requested for meetings and discussions.

• Develop and coordinate training for coworkers within and outside the department with questions and ad hoc needs as they arise.

• Expected to comply with all BWL policies and work rules.

• Predictable and reliable attendance.

• Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Why Should You Apply?

• Competitive salary, employee development, and opportunity for professional growth.

• Robust time off benefits including vacation, free choice, sick leave, and paid holidays.

• Comprehensive benefits package including medical, prescription, dental, life insurance, long-term disability, and employee assistance program.

• Retirement programs including 401a (100% company paid up to 13% of base salary), 457 match up to $2,500 per year, retiree medical.

• Voluntary benefits including supplemental and dependent life insurance, vision, flexible spending, AFLAC options, LifeLock anti-theft, long term care, tuition reimbursement, HOPE loan.

About BWL:

The Board of Water & Light serves Lansing, Michigan, and surrounding areas with electricity, water, and steam. Lansing’s city charter vests the BWL with full and exclusive management of water, steam, and electric services for or the city. The American Public Power Association has honored the Lansing Board of Water & Light as one of the country’s best publicly owned utilities.

The Location:

Lansing, MI provides the opportunity to enjoy all seasons of fun and beauty. With the Grand River open for kayaking, lush golf courses, 17+ miles of trails for biking/hiking/running, Potter Park Zoo, and the sports, the arts and fine foods that comes from being near a major University, Michigan State University, there is a spot for everyone. The area is a short drive from Lake Michigan’s shoreline where there is views of natural beauty, boating, fishing, and windsurfing.

THE BOARD OF WATER & LIGHT IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

Additional Requirements

Required:

• This position requires knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired through a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business or related field; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

• This position requires a minimum of seven years accounting and/or financial accounting experience.

• Thorough knowledge and experience with accounting principles, GAAP, GASB, and financial statement preparation and review.

• Intermediate level of training and experience with Excel, Word, and Outlook.

• Strong account analysis and variance skills.

• Ability to maintain the general ledger and prepare the balance sheet and income statements through the review of journal vouchers and final financial information.

• Ability to read and implement complex accounting standards.

• Ability to effectively communicate, present information, and write reports.

• Strong organizational and time management skills.

• Strong attention to detail.

• Ability to work productively and lead initiatives with minimal supervision.

• Working beyond the normal work week (i.e. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday) may be required to meet essential deadlines.

Preferred:

• Certified Public Accountant.

• Advanced degree in business administration.

• Utility industry experience and / or familiarity with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) accounting system.

Physical Requirements / Working Conditions:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Must be able to remain in a stationary position for the majority of the working day. The person in this position needs to move about inside the office environment. Constantly operates a computer and other office equipment. Ability to adjust focus, especially due to concentration on a computer screen. Must communicate frequently with other departments and employees both verbally and in writing. May need to lift and carry up to 30 pounds and/or position the body to reach items on the floor/ below the knee level, or reach above head. On occasion, may need to use stairs.

Constantly works in a temperature-controlled office environment.

Must successfully complete a background check, a substance screening and a physical (if applicable).

How to Apply:

https://www.lbwl.com/about-bwl/careers/current-openings?gnk=job&gni=8a7887ac82ae53d50182b1f0fcf66ca9&lang=en

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/83618807

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 83618807

