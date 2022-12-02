Holiday shoppers prepare for the gift-giving season

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The season for gift-giving has arrived and holiday shoppers are getting ready. Especially parents as kids will be looking forward to the toys. The impact of inflation and the rising costs of goods may have some wondering what it will look like for both the parent buying the toy and the child receiving the toy. There has been a 2 percent increase in toys this year and toy companies are also taking a hit from the increase as they see sales drop.

Besides not being able to give bigger discounts this year, toy companies have made other changes too. Companies have felt the effects of increased goods including material. To keep costs from rising too much for the consumer, toy companies have made the size of toys smaller.

Parents and children may also notice that companies are making toys thinner and out of cheaper materials like plastics, to offset some of the increased costs.

Popular toys for this year include the LOL Surprise, Bratz Dolls, sensory fidget toys which would be a Pop-It!, Squishmallows, Legos, a Monster Jam Garage Playset, Play foam, and A Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball.

