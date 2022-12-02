Henry Ford Jackson Hospital name Emily Moorhead as the new president

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Health System announced the new president for Henry Ford Jackson Hospital in Jackson. Emily Moorhead, FACHE, has accepted the position which will be effective immediately. Moorhead served as interim president since February 2022, and prior to that, she was a chief operating officer.

Bringing more than 15 years of experience to the role, Moorhead will lead the Henry Ford Jackson campus in collaboration with the executive leadership team and oversee the hospital’s planning and operations.

“I am continually inspired by the strength and heart of this organization,” said Moorhead. “It is truly an honor to continue to work with such a strong team and committed community.”

Before coming to Henry Ford Health, she held leadership positions in hospital operations and health system strategy at Tenet and Trinity Health.

“Emily is a transformational leader,” said Denise Brooks-Williams, Henry Ford Health’s Senior Vice President, and Chief Executive Officer of Market Operations. “We are so pleased she will have the opportunity to build on the momentum she’s already inspired in this critical leadership role, both for the hospital and the communities that count on us for care.”

Henry Ford Jackson Hospital Board Chair Martha Fuerstenau, President/CEO, American 1 Credit Union, said, “Emily has consistently demonstrated her passion for improving the overall health of the communities we serve and the well-being of the team who serves them. That passion, coupled with her proven ability to lead strategic direction and operational improvements, make her the ideal fit.”

